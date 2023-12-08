Purdue Fort Wayne takes home win streak into matchup with Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1, 2-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1, 2-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Southeast Missouri State aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons have gone 4-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Redhawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 86.6 points, 12.9 more per game than the 73.7 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 67.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 66.5 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Rasheed Bello is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.9 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Adam Larson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 assists for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.