Purdue Fort Wayne plays Southeast Missouri State, aims for 6th straight home win

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1, 2-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Southeast Missouri State aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons have gone 4-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 0-4 in road games. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by David Idada averaging 4.8.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 86.6 points, 12.9 more per game than the 73.7 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roberts is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Adam Larson is averaging 11.3 points for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 9.2 points for Southeast Missouri State.

