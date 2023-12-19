Purdue Fort Wayne plays Pittsburgh on 6-game win streak

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Pittsburgh.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 in home games. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.8.

The Mastodons have gone 3-1 away from home. Purdue Fort Wayne is the leader in the Horizon League scoring 18.5 fast break points per game.

Pittsburgh averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Rasheed Bello is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Anthony Roberts is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

