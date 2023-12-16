Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Heady and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Jakobi Heady scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 80-71 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Mastodons have gone 5-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is the leader in the Horizon League with 18.1 fast break points.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Bethune-Cookman is the best team in the SWAC giving up just 71.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Anthony Roberts is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Zion Harmon is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Heady is averaging 14.8 points for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.