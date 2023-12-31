Live Radio
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Detroit Mercy 91-56

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 4:48 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Eric Mulder scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Detroit Mercy 91-56 on Sunday.

Jalen Jackson scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and five assists for the Mastadons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League). Corey Hadnot II also had 15 points.

The Titans (0-15, 0-4) were led in scoring by Edoardo Del Cadia, who finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Detroit Mercy also got 12 points from Marcus Tankersley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

