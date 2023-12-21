Pullin and Florida host Grambling

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-3) Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the Grambling…

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the Grambling Tigers after Zyon Pullin scored 22 points in Florida’s 106-101 overtime win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Gators have gone 4-0 in home games. Florida is the SEC leader with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 8.5.

The Tigers are 0-7 on the road. Grambling is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 8.9 points for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

