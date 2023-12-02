Pullian and Milwaukee host Green Bay

Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Kentrell Pullian scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 90-84 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Phoenix are 2-0 in home games. Green Bay gives up 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 in road games. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon League with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by BJ Freeman averaging 4.2.

Green Bay’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Wonders is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 7.2 points. Noah Reynolds is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.4 points for Green Bay.

Freeman is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 9.0 points for Milwaukee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.