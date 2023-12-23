Providence takes on Butler after Carter’s 22-point game

Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Devin Carter scored 22 points in Providence’s 72-57 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars are 9-0 in home games. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Butler is fifth in the Big East with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Thomas averaging 6.8.

Providence averages 74.4 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.6 Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Providence gives up.

The Friars and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hopkins is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Friars. Carter is averaging 15.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

Posh Alexander is averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.