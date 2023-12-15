Providence takes home win streak into matchup with Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) at Providence Friars (8-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) at Providence Friars (8-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Friars play Sacred Heart.

The Friars are 7-0 in home games. Providence has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 1-4 in road games. Sacred Heart allows 73.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Providence makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Sacred Heart averages 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than Providence allows (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Kyle McGee is averaging 7.4 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

