Providence hosts Rhode Island after Gaines’ 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (5-2) at Providence Friars (6-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the Rhode Island Rams after Ticket Gaines scored 21 points in Providence’s 86-52 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Friars have gone 5-0 at home. Providence is second in the Big East in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. Rhode Island averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Providence averages 76.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.1 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 14.0 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.7 points for Providence.

Zek Montgomery is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.