Providence hosts Lilly and Brown

Brown Bears (3-8) at Providence Friars (7-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -15.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Providence Friars after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points in Brown’s 67-64 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Friars have gone 6-0 in home games. Providence averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 1-4 on the road. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 39.3 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.1.

Providence makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Brown has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Lilly is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.4 points. Owusu-Anane is averaging 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

