Princeton visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Lee’s 23-point showing

Princeton Tigers (9-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Xaivian Lee scored 23 points in Princeton’s 81-70 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 away from home. Princeton is eighth in the Ivy League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 8.0.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.2 points, 10.3 more per game than the 64.9 Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.3 assists. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.1 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Lee is shooting 48.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 16.9 points for Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

