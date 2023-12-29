Princeton visits Delaware after Davis’ 28-point game

Princeton Tigers (11-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the…

Princeton Tigers (11-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Princeton Tigers after Jyare Davis scored 28 points in Delaware’s 88-85 overtime loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-1 in home games. Delaware is second in the CAA with 15.1 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 3.3.

The Tigers are 5-1 on the road. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Delaware averages 76.8 points, 14.2 more per game than the 62.6 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 7.4 more points per game (77.7) than Delaware allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Matt Allocco is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.