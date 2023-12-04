Princeton takes on Drexel following Lee’s 24-point performance

Drexel Dragons (5-3) at Princeton Tigers (8-0) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Drexel…

Drexel Dragons (5-3) at Princeton Tigers (8-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Drexel Dragons after Xaivian Lee scored 24 points in Princeton’s 70-69 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Princeton is third in the Ivy League with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.9.

The Dragons are 2-2 in road games. Drexel is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Princeton averages 75.6 points, 16.2 more per game than the 59.4 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 64.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 64.3 Princeton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Princeton.

Luke House averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Amari Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for Drexel.

