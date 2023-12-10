Princeton plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Lee’s 23-point game

Princeton Tigers (9-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under…

Princeton Tigers (9-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Xaivian Lee scored 23 points in Princeton’s 81-70 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.3.

The Tigers are 5-0 on the road. Princeton averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Princeton has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3% for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Lee is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 16.9 points for Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.