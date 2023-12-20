Prince has 26 and 17 rebounds, No. 25 TCU women beat Omaha 96-56, win program record 12th straight

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Madison Conner added 19 points Wednesday…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Madison Conner added 19 points Wednesday night and No. 25 TCU beat Omaha 96-56, the Horned Frogs’ record 12th-straight win.

TCU (12-0), which has won 13 of its last 14 games dating to the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, is off to its best start in program history.

Prince, a 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Oregon, has seven double-doubles and five games with at least 20 points this season. Aaliyah Roberson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Jaden Owens also scored 14 points with 10 assists.

The Horned Frogs, who led by double figures for more than 35 minutes, grabbed a season-high 59 rebounds, including 20 offensive, and outscored Omaha 18-6 in second-chance points.

Prince scored six points in a 15-0 opening run as the Mavericks missed nine consecutive shot and committed four turnovers before Aaliyah Stanley made a layup to get them on the scoreboard with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Conner had nine points as the Horned Frogs outscored Omaha 30-17 in the second — TCU’s highest-scoring quarter this season — to take a 55-26 lead into halftime.

Cora Olson, the only Omaha (4-7) player to score in double figures, had 12 points. The 5-8 freshman, who scored 11 points in the first seven games combined, is averaging 11.5 points in the four games since.

Stanley, Kennedi Grant and Grace Cave — who are first, second and third on the team in scoring and all average between 11 and 12 points per game — combined to score 16 points on 6-of-27 (22%) shooting for the Mavericks.

Omaha wraps up a three-game road trip and kicks off Summit League play Dec. 29 at Denver. TCU plays the sixth of seven consecutive home games Friday when the Horned Frogs play host to Mount St. Mary’s.

