Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Prince, Conner combine for…

Prince, Conner combine for 43 points and No. 25 TCU women roll past Mount St. Mary’s 87-34

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, Madison Conner added 21 points and No. 25 TCU rolled past Mount St. Mary’s 87-34 on Friday night.

TCU (13-0), which broke into the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Feb. 24, 2020, went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history — with the only Power 5 opponent being Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Horned Frogs are riding a program record 13-game winning streak.

TCU led 40-14 at halftime, behind 13 points apiece from Conner and Prince.

TCU scored the opening 17 points of the game and led 23-5 entering the second quarter as Mount St. Mary’s was just 2 of 16 from the field. Conner scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes, going 5 of 9 from the field.

The Horned Frogs added a 15-0 run, with six points from Prince, in the second quarter for a 29-point lead. Mount St. Mary’s made three field goals in the second quarter — all from 3-point range. The Mountaineers shot just 16.1% from the field in the first half and got outrebounded 27-12.

Mount St. Mary’s shot 1 for 16 in the third and trailed 71-17.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaliyah Roberson added 10 points and eight boards for TCU. Jaden Owens, who had 14 points and 10 assists in a 96-56 win on Wednesday, did not play.

Jessica Tomasetti led Mount St. Mary’s (3-8) with 12 points.

TCU hosts BYU on Dec. 30 in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up