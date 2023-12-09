Live Radio
Prim scores 19, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats Omaha 62-58

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 7:32 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Dayne Prim scored 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Omaha 62-58 on Saturday night.

Prim also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Islanders (4-5). Garry Clark scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Marion Humphrey was 2 of 5 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jaeden Marshall added 13 points for Omaha. In addition, Nick Davis finished with 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

