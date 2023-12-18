CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Price scores 19 to…

Price scores 19 to help Marist knock off Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-52

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Price had 19 points in Marist’s 76-52 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Price added five rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-2). Josh Pascarelli scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Jaden Daughtry went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Hawks (2-7) were led by Chace Davis, who posted eight points. Troy Hupstead added six points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Tyler Mack had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up