Presbyterian visits VMI following Cotton’s 21-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at VMI Keydets (2-6)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Koree Cotton scored 21 points in VMI’s 67-47 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Keydets are 2-0 on their home court. VMI is seventh in the SoCon scoring 72.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-1 away from home. Presbyterian ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

VMI averages 72.1 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 71.1 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotton is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 14.6 points. Brennan Watkins is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.9 points for VMI.

Samage Teel is shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists. Marquis Barnett is averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for Presbyterian.

