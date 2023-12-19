Presbyterian visits Furman after Pegues’ 29-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) at Furman Paladins (5-6) Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -13;…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) at Furman Paladins (5-6)

Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -13; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after JP Pegues scored 29 points in Furman’s 117-110 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Paladins are 4-0 in home games. Furman ranks second in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 39.6 rebounds. Marcus Foster leads the Paladins with 5.5 boards.

The Blue Hose are 3-1 on the road. Presbyterian is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Furman makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Presbyterian averages 79.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 82.0 Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Foster is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Furman.

Samage Teel is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 86.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

