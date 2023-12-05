Presbyterian hosts Florida A&M following Lamar’s 29-point outing

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Keith Lamar scored 29 points in Florida A&M’s 92-85 overtime loss to the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams.

The Blue Hose are 2-1 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Rattlers have gone 0-3 away from home. Florida A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Lamar averaging 2.0.

Presbyterian scores 77.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 86.8 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Presbyterian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.8% for Presbyterian.

Lamar is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Rattlers. K’Jei Parker is averaging 10.8 points for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.