Presbyterian defeats Mid-Atlantic Christian 118-51

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce and Jamahri Harvey each scored 16 points to help Presbyterian defeat Mid-Atlantic Christian 118-51 on Wednesday.

Pierce added nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (7-4). Harvey was 6 for 6 from the field, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett shot 6 of 8 to finish with 15 points.

Presbyterian made 44 of 63 shots (70%), including 11 of 22 from distance.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Joshua Tyler, who finished with 17 points and two blocks. Carlos Raven added seven points for Mid-Atlantic Christian. Noah Richardson-Keys also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

