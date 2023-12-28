Pratt leads Milwaukee against Robert Morris after 29-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Erik Pratt scored 29 points in Milwaukee’s 85-83 overtime victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Colonials are 0-2 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Milwaukee is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 72.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.9 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt is averaging 10.7 points for the Panthers. Elijah Jamison is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Corbin is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. Justice Williams is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.