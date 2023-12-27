Prairie View A&M visits UTSA on 4-game road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-7)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will attempt to end its four-game road slide when the Panthers play UTSA.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-2 in home games. UTSA is fifth in the AAC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 2-6 away from home. Prairie View A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

UTSA averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wyatt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Tucker is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Charles Smith IV is averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Nick Gazelas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.