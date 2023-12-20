Prairie View A&M visits Rice following Myles’ 21-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) at Rice Owls (5-6) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10.5; over/under…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) at Rice Owls (5-6)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Rice Owls after Brian Myles scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 92-61 victory against the North American Stallions.

The Owls have gone 4-1 at home. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.1.

The Panthers are 2-5 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Rice has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 9.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Rice.

Nick Gazelas averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Charles Smith IV is averaging 14.4 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

