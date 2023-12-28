Prairie View A&M faces UTSA on 4-game road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3.5;…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-7)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will try to end its four-game road skid when the Panthers play UTSA.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-2 at home. UTSA is fifth in the AAC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 2-6 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

UTSA averages 76.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 76.9 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UTSA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wyatt is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.5 points. Christian Tucker is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.7 points and two steals for the Panthers. Charles Smith IV is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.