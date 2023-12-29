Powell leads Rider against Penn State after 21-point game

Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m.…

Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -14; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Allen Powell scored 21 points in Rider’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-1 at home. Penn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs are 1-7 on the road. Rider is sixth in the MAAC scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Penn State scores 76.4 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 75.9 Rider gives up. Rider averages 71.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.9 Penn State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Mervin James is averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

