Post and Boston College host NC State

NC State Wolfpack (4-2) at Boston College Eagles (5-2) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under…

NC State Wolfpack (4-2) at Boston College Eagles (5-2)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the NC State Wolfpack after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 80-62 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Boston College has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolfpack are 0-1 on the road. NC State scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Boston College’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Wolfpack square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Post is scoring 21.3 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% for Boston College.

DJ Horne averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Casey Morsell is averaging 14.5 points for NC State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.