Portland State visits Washington State after Rice’s 28-point outing

Portland State Vikings (6-1) at Washington State Cougars (5-1) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12;…

Portland State Vikings (6-1) at Washington State Cougars (5-1)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Portland State Vikings after Myles Rice scored 28 points in Washington State’s 82-72 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. Washington State is 5-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings have gone 3-0 away from home. Portland State averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Washington State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Portland State allows. Portland State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cougars. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Washington State.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Kaelen Allen is averaging 11.1 points for Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.