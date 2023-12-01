Portland State visits Rice and Washington State

Portland State Vikings (6-1) at Washington State Cougars (5-1) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts…

Portland State Vikings (6-1) at Washington State Cougars (5-1)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Portland State Vikings after Myles Rice scored 28 points in Washington State’s 82-72 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. Washington State scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Vikings are 3-0 in road games. Portland State has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

Washington State scores 80.7 points, 15.8 more per game than the 64.9 Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds. Rice is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.2 points for Washington State.

Isaiah Johnson is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Kaelen Allen is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds for Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.