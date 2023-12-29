Portland State visits Idaho following Denker’s 21-point performance

Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Portland State Vikings after Quinn Denker scored 21 points in Idaho’s 61-58 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 5-2 on their home court. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.3.

The Vikings are 0-1 against conference opponents. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Ismail Habib averaging 2.8.

Idaho is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 72.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 68.5 Idaho gives up to opponents.

The Vandals and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mims is averaging 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Vandals. Denker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 10.3 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

