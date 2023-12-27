Portland State takes on Eastern Washington following overtime win

Portland State Vikings (9-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits…

Portland State Vikings (9-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles followingPortland State’s 75-72 overtime victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 1.5.

The Vikings are 4-2 in road games. Portland State scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Eastern Washington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 73.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 74.4 Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coward is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

