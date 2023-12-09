Portland State secures 83-77 win against George Fox

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield had 25 points in Portland State’s 83-77 win against George Fox on Saturday night.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield had 25 points in Portland State’s 83-77 win against George Fox on Saturday night.

Saterfield added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Vikings (8-2). Hayden Curtiss scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Hunter Woods had 12 points and shot 4 for 14 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Momo Stokes finished with 15 points and five assists for the Bruins. Kade Sorenson added 14 points for George Fox. James Moore also had 11 points.

