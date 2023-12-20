Portland set for road matchup with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Portland Pilots (6-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) Honolulu; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Hawaii…

Portland Pilots (6-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2)

Honolulu; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Hawaii and Portland hit the court.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-1 in home games. Hawaii is the leader in the Big West in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Pilots are 1-3 on the road. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.5.

Hawaii scores 78.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 78.6 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Hawaii.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

