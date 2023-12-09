Portland plays North Dakota on 3-game road slide

Portland Pilots (5-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-3) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland Pilots (5-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-3)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its three-game road slide when the Pilots take on North Dakota.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-0 at home. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit League with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Omot averaging 10.0.

The Pilots are 0-3 on the road. Portland is ninth in the WCC allowing 78.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

North Dakota’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omot is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 14.4 points for North Dakota.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 13.1 points for Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

