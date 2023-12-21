Portland Pilots to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on the road

Portland Pilots (6-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) Honolulu; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -9; over/under…

Portland Pilots (6-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2)

Honolulu; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Hawaii and Portland face off.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-1 on their home court. Hawaii scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Pilots have gone 1-3 away from home. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 8.3.

Hawaii’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland allows. Portland scores 10.0 more points per game (77.0) than Hawaii gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Justin McKoy is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.1 points for Hawaii.

Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pilots. Harris is averaging 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.