UMass Minutemen (6-3) vs. Portland Pilots (6-7)

Honolulu; Saturday, 1:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots take on the UMass Minutemen at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Pilots have a 6-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 6.5.

The Minutemen are 6-3 in non-conference play. UMass is the leader in the A-10 scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

Portland makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). UMass averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Josh Cohen is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 15.9 points for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

