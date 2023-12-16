Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1, 2-0 WAC) vs. Portland Pilots (6-5) Phoenix; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -10;…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1, 2-0 WAC) vs. Portland Pilots (6-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -10; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots face the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Pilots are 6-5 in non-conference play. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.5.

The Antelopes have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Portland scores 78.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 68.3 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.9 points for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.