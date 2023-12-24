Portland Pilots and the Temple Owls play in Honolulu, Hawaii

Temple Owls (6-6) vs. Portland Pilots (6-8) Honolulu; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 151.5…

Temple Owls (6-6) vs. Portland Pilots (6-8)

Honolulu; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots play the Temple Owls at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Pilots are 6-8 in non-conference play. Portland is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Owls have a 6-6 record in non-conference games. Temple is ninth in the AAC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

Portland averages 75.6 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 74.8 Temple allows. Temple averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pilots.

Hysier Miller is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.