Portland Pilots and the Grand Canyon Antelopes square off in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1, 2-0 WAC) vs. Portland Pilots (6-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Pilots have a 6-5 record in non-conference games. Portland is third in the WCC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Antelopes have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Portland scores 78.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 68.3 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 78.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the 77.5 Portland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.9 points for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

