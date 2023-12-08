Portland faces North Dakota on 3-game road slide

Portland Pilots (5-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-3)
Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to North Dakota looking to stop its three-game road skid.
The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-0 in home games. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit League with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 4.6.
The Pilots are 0-3 on the road. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.
North Dakota is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Dakota gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for North Dakota.
Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Portland.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
