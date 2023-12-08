Portland faces North Dakota on 3-game road slide

Portland Pilots (5-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-3) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (5-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-3)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to North Dakota looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-0 in home games. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit League with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 4.6.

The Pilots are 0-3 on the road. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

North Dakota is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for North Dakota.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Portland.

