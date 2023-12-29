Porter scores 18, Pepperdine beats Westcliff 83-47

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 18 points as Pepperdine beat Westcliff 83-47 on Friday night. Porter also contributed…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 18 points as Pepperdine beat Westcliff 83-47 on Friday night.

Porter also contributed six rebounds for the Waves (7-8). Michael Ajayi scored 17 points and Houston Mallette had 16.

The Warriors were led by Rayven Turner and Justin Boateng with 10 points each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.