Porter scores 18, Pepperdine beats Westcliff 83-47

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 18 points as Pepperdine beat Westcliff 83-47 on Friday night.
Porter also contributed six rebounds for the Waves (7-8). Michael Ajayi scored 17 points and Houston Mallette had 16.
The Warriors were led by Rayven Turner and Justin Boateng with 10 points each.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
