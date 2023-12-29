Porter leads Middle Tennessee against Murray State after 26-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the Murray State Racers after Jestin Porter scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-63 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Racers are 3-3 in home games. Murray State has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Raiders are 0-2 on the road. Middle Tennessee averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Murray State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 14.1 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Elias King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Porter is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.