Poplar scores 24, Omier delivers big double-double in Miami’s 97-59 rout of Stonehill

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 24 points, Norchad Omier added 20 points with 17 rebounds, and Miami routed Stonehill 97-59 on Thursday night.

Omier had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first half alone, as Miami took a 54-25 lead.

Miami scored the first eight points of the game and also led 20-7. The Hurricanes then went on a 14-0 in which Kyshawn George hit two 3-pointers and Bensley Joseph made one and the Hurricanes led 34-7 with just under 9 minutes left in the half. Miami made nine 3-pointers in the half, with Poplar and George hitting three each.

Poplar scored 13 points and hit 5-of-7 shots in the first 5-plus minutes of the second half. The biggest lead was 45 points after Christi Watson hit a 3-pointer with about 2 minutes remaining.

For the game, Miami shot 48.7% overall, hit 15 of 39 3-pointers and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Stonehill shot 36.7%, hit 8 of 36 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws.

Tony Felder led Stonehill with 22 points and made 5 of 13 3-pointers. Se’yphon Triplett added 16 points for the Skyhawks (2-12).

Matt Cleveland had 15 points and nine rebounds, Joseph had 12 points and eight assists, and George had 12 points for the Hurricanes (9-2).

Miami hosts North Florida on Friday, Dec. 29. Stonehill plays at Rutgers on Dec. 30.

