Poplar leads Miami (FL) against Stonehill after 25-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) at Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -28; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Wooga Poplar scored 25 points in Miami (FL)’s 84-77 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Hurricanes are 6-0 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-9 on the road. Stonehill is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL) averages 82.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 80.8 Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Poplar is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Miami (FL).

Tony Felder averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Max Zegarowski is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

