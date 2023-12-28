Poplar and Miami (FL) host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays the North Florida Ospreys after Wooga Poplar scored 24 points in Miami (FL)’s 97-59 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-0 at home. Miami (FL) scores 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Ospreys are 1-5 on the road. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Miami (FL) makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). North Florida has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Poplar is averaging 17.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

Chaz Lanier is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Ospreys. Nate Lliteras is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.