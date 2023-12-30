NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Pope scores 13 as Fresno State knocks off San Diego 71-67

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 12:57 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Pope had 13 points in Fresno State’s 71-67 win against San Diego on Friday night.

Pope added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6). Eduardo Andre scored 11 points and added five rebounds and four blocks. Xavier Dusell was 4-of-11 shooting (1 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (9-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. San Diego also got 22 points from Wayne McKinney III. PJ Hayes also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

