Pittsburgh Panthers play the Syracuse Orange, look for 5th straight victory

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Panthers take on Syracuse.

The Orange have gone 6-0 at home. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC scoring 78.2 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Panthers are 0-1 in conference play. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC with 15.8 assists per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 5.3.

Syracuse makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Pittsburgh averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Judah Mintz is shooting 46.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Blake Hinson is averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

