Pittsburgh Panthers face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on 3-game win streak

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Panthers are 6-2 in home games. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC scoring 82.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Mastodons are 3-1 in road games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Roberts averaging 4.4.

Pittsburgh makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 21.6 points. Ishmael Leggett is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Roberts is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

